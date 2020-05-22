ST. LOUIS (May 21, 2020) — For the thousands of Missourians who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, obtaining access to energy assistance can be key. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is critical to individuals and families who need help with energy costs, but the application window for this federal assistance closes on May 31. Spire recently created a webinar to make applying for the federal funding easier.
Spire typically partners with community action agencies across Missouri to host events focused on helping individuals sign up for assistance. Since the pandemic has forced the cancellation of several community events, the company created the webinar as an alternative means of support.
“If you’ve never applied for assistance, you may need help navigating the LIHEAP application process. We’re here to help. We created this webinar to help walk you through the process, step-by-step. But the May 31 LIHEAP application deadline is quickly approaching– so we encourage those in need of assistance to take action,” said Connie Sanchez, Spire community outreach coordinator.
The webinar is the company’s latest initiative to help limited-income customers pay their natural gas bills in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We know the pandemic has created a greater need for help within our communities. To assist, we’ve committed $500,000 to our DollarHelp program and donated $250,000 to help feed people across our service regions. We’ve also committed additional resources to support the LIHEAP program and generate awareness. Ultimately, we want to make sure customers have uninterrupted access to safe, reliable energy when they need it most,” said Scott Carter, president of Spire Missouri.
“I was out of work after sustaining an injury while in the military,” said LIHEAP recipient Jah Johnson. “LIHEAP helped pay the bills when I couldn’t. Because of LIHEAP I didn’t have to go without heat or electricity. If you don’t know if you should apply, take the time to educate yourself. Don’t be afraid to ask for the help you need.”
To view the webinar or to learn more about LIHEAP and other energy assistance programs, visit Spireenergy.com/LIHEAP. For help by phone, contact a Spire customer service representative at 1-800-582-1234.
