St. Charles-area residents who need trauma treatment, complex care, or labor and delivery services will no longer have SSM Health St. Joseph’s in St. Charles as an option for that type of hospital care.
Last week, SSM Health announced labor and delivery care will take place at either SSM Health St. Joseph’s Hospital located in Lake St. Louis or back across the Blanchette Bridge at SSM Health DePaul Hospital. Also, DePaul is becoming the hub for trauma care and complex services.
The health care ministry said administrative and clinical leaders with the St. Louis-based health care system have been working to create a care model for almost two years.
“The reality is, health care is constantly changing,” said Candace Jennings, SSM Health Region president, Community Services Division. “It is not the same industry it was ten or even five years ago. We must listen to our patients and create a care environment that meets their needs while allowing our physicians the opportunity to grow and improve so they can continue to provide the exceptional care our community deserves.”
Specifically, the restructuring is focused in the north and west regions, allowing clinicians in cardiology, neurology and trauma to better focus their resources and increase the frequency of when they see certain types of cases.
SSM Health DePaul Hospital will become the centralized care site for those three complex services – cardiology, neurology and trauma. Labor and delivery services have newly remodeled birthing suites at DePaul and St. Joseph’s in Lake St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.