St. Charles County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, April 19 for a new total of 454. The county is still reporting 19 deaths from the pandemic.
Of those 454 cases, 64 or 14 percent were African American. According to U.S. Census data, 5.1 percent of the county’s residents are black. The race was not specified for 104 of the cases.
With 454 positive tests and 19 deaths, 4.2 percent of the people in the county who tested positive have died.
