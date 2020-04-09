St. Charles County reported an 11th COVID-19 death on Thursday, April 9 and 42 new cases for a total of 325 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The death was a male in his 70s who was a resident of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation.
Also, three more staff of CenterPointe Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number to 27. Three have returned to work in accordance with CDC guidelines, and the rest are quarantined in their homes.
Additionally, one more patient has tested positive, bringing that number to four. Of those, two have been discharged and are being quarantined at home. The unit on which the current patients reside is in quarantine.
