St. Charles County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, April 17. The county has now reported 440 cases and 17 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
Of those 440 cases, 59 or 13.5% were African American. According to U.S. Census data, 5.1% of the county’s residents are black.
With 440 positive tests and 17 deaths, 3.9 percent of the people in the county who tested positive have died.
