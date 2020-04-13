St. Charles County reported its 14 COVID-19 death and 19 new cases on Monday, April 13. The county has now reported 385 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The person who died was a woman in her 90s who was a resident of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation, St. Charles.
