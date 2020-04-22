St. Charles County reported its 25th death from COVID-19 and 17 new cases on Wednesday, April 22 for a new total of 493 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The newly deceased was a woman in her 70s.
Of those 493 cases, 65 or 13.2 percent were African American. According to U.S. Census data, 5.1 percent of the county’s residents are black. The race was not specified for 109 of the cases.
With 476 positive tests and 24 deaths, 5.1 percent of the people in the county who tested positive have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.