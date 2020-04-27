St. Charles County reported its 32nd COVID-19 death and 23 new cases on Monday, April 27 for a new total of 573
cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The newly deceased was a man in his 70s.
With 573 positive tests and 32 deaths, 5.6 percent of the people in the county who tested positive have died.
The county’s demographic data is a number of days out of date as it prepares a new dashboard. When last updated, 14.4 percent of cases in the county were African Americans. According to U.S. Census data, 5.1 percent of the county’s residents are black. The race was not specified for 99 of the cases.
