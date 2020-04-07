St. Charles County reported the eighth and ninth COVID-19 deaths in the county on Tuesday, April 7.
They were a male in his 80s and a male in his 60s. Both men were residents of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation. The county also reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on for a total of 265.
For more information, see https://www.sccmo.org/COVID.
