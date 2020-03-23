The St. Charles County Department of Public Health reported its first death related to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Monday, March 23. The resident was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.
“We are extremely saddened by this news,” St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”
Earlier on Monday St. Charles County reported its first three cases of COVID-19 with community spread.
This was the same day shutdown orders went into effect for St. Louis County and city to stop community spread of the disease. Ehlmann did not issue a shutdown order for non-essential businesses, saying it is not up to government to decide which business stay open or closed.
However, he responded to the community-spread with a new order to go into effect March 24.
The order requires St. Charles County residents “to remain within their residence or on the property surrounding their residence, except to engage in activities they deem necessary to their physical, mental or spiritual well-being, or for employment,” according to a statement.
Additionally, local retail stores and all other places of public accommodation must communicate social distancing requirements -- six feet of separation -- to customers.
“The restrictions do not specify which businesses are essential,” Ehlmann stated.
He said that businesses “will determine on their own that they need to close.”
The new positive cases are a male in his 70s and two females, one in her 20s and one in her 80s. The cases are the first in the county that are not travel-related.
Public Health epidemiologists have begun contact investigations and notifications regarding these cases. “These community-acquired cases highlight the extreme importance of social distancing,” the county stated.
The county’s most recent COVID-19 case, its second, was a woman in her 50s who traveled to Illinois and was briefly in contact with someone there who later tested positive for the disease.
Residents who show symptoms or have questions should call the St. Charles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 Information Hotline at 636-949-1899, which operates daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“A screening call is necessary to start the testing process,” St. Charles County Director of Public Health Demetrius Cianci-Chapman stated. “St. Charles County Public Health and hospital officials stress that residents should not panic and not go to hospital emergency rooms.”
For more information and precautions for COVID-19, as well as updates, when available, visit sccmo.org/COVID.
