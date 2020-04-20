St. Charles County reported four deaths from COVID-19 and 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, April 20 for a new total of 23 deaths and 467 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The newly deceased were a woman in her 90s, a woman in in her 70s, a woman in her 70s who was a resident of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation, and a man in his 50s.
Of those 467 cases, 64 or 13.7 percent were African American. According to U.S. Census data, 5.1 percent of the county’s residents are black. The race was not specified for 107 of the cases.
With 467 positive tests and 23 deaths, 4.9 percent of the people in the county who tested positive have died.
