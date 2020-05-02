St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.