St. Charles County reported four COVID-19 deaths and 15 new cases on Saturday, May 2 for a new total of 41 deaths and 606 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The newly deceased were two women in their 80s and two men in their 80s.
With 606 positive tests and 41 deaths, 6.8% of the people in the county who tested positive have died.
Of those 606 cases, 76 or 12.6% of cases in the county were African Americans. According to U.S. Census data, 5.1% of the county’s residents are black. The race was not specified for 94 (15.5%) of the cases.
The American has asked for demographic data on deaths in the county as well.
