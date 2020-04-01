St. Charles County reported its fourth COVID-19 death on Wednesday, April 1. He was a male resident in his 70s.
St. Charles County reported 19 new cases for a total of 114 cases in the county.
It also reported 22 negative tests, 469 people being monitored, and 417 people who have completed monitoring period.
Tests are being performed at both the Missouri State Laboratory and through private testing laboratories. The number of negative and pending tests is reported to the Department of Public Health by the Missouri State Laboratory only; private labs do not report pending or negative tests to the health department.
