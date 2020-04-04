St. Charles County reported a seventh COVID-19 death involving a St. Charles County resident — a male in his 70s — on Saturday, April 4.
The country also reported 15 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 166 positive tests in the county since the onset of the pandemic.
