St. Charles County reported three deaths from COVID-19 and 12 new cases on Friday, April 24 for a new total of 29 deaths and 524 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The newly deceased were a woman in her 90s who was a resident of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation, a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s.
With 524 positive tests and 29 deaths, 5.5 percent of the people in the county who tested positive have died.
The county’s demographic data appears to be a few days out of date. When last updated, 14.4 percent of cases in the county were African Americans. According to U.S. Census data, 5.1 percent of the county’s residents are black. The race was not specified for 99 of the cases.
