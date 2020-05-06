St. Charles County reported two COVID-19 deaths and 10 new cases on Wednesday, May 6 for a new total of 45 deaths and 636 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The newly deceased were a woman in her 60s and a man in his 50s.
With 636 positive tests and 45 deaths, 7.1% of the people in the county who tested positive have died.
Of those 606 cases, 76 or 12.1% of cases in the county were African Americans. According to U.S. Census data, 5.1% of the county’s residents are black. The race was not specified for 81 (12.9%) of the cases.
The American has asked for demographic data on deaths in the county as well.
After Gov. Mike Parson lifted his limited public health order on May 4, St. Charles County also lifted its limited public health order.
