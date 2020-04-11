St. Charles County reported the 12th and 13th COVID-19 deaths and 17 new cases on Saturday, April 11. The county now reports 349 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The deaths were a female in her 70s and a female in her 60s who were both residents of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.