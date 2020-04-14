St. Charles County reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 16 new cases for April 14 Apr 14, 2020 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save St. Charles County reported two COVID-19 deaths and 16 new cases on Tuesday, April 14.The county has now reported 16 deaths and 401 cases since the onset of the pandemic. Both people who died were women in their 80s You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Charles County Death County Onset People Pandemic × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Local News St. Charles County reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 16 new cases for April 14 Local News City of St. Louis reports two COVID-19 deaths, 17 new cases for April 14 Local News Advocates concerned about a COVID-19 plan for homeless in St. Louis City Local News Missouri reports 19 new COVID-19 deaths, 298 more cases for April 14 Local News Lamar Johnson case goes before Missouri Supreme Court – remotely Local News Barack Obama endorses Joe Biden for president Local News St. Louis County reports eight new COVID-19 deaths, 124 new cases for April 14 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAll 12 COVID-19 deaths in the City of St. Louis were black'God's got me:' DJ Kut and 95.5 FM part ways‘We can’t let up:’St. Louis region still projected to be ‘hit hard’ by virusRev. Carl S. Smith, pastor of New Beginnings MB Church, passes from COVID-19Yaya Mayweather arrested for alleged stabbingJudge Charles A. Shaw passes at 75County Executive asks for Missouri National Guard to help with COVID-19 responseSt. Louis County reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, two deathsTony Scott takes over afternoons at 95.5 The LouSt. Charles County reports eighth and ninth COVID-19 deaths, 28 new cases Images Videos CommentedNurse Judy Wilson-Griffin is first COVID-19 death in St. Louis region (2)We need a united North County (2)COVID-19 and white male privilege and insecurity (1)COVID-19 and ‘structural racism’ (1)I’m shocked that structural racism and capitalism are going on here (1)COVID-19 will be a catastrophe for Black St. Louis if leaders don’t act now (1)Metro Transit is Taking Steps to Address COVID-19 (1)City of St. Louis reports two COVID-19 deaths, largest one-day number of new cases on April 6 (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Calendar Browse Today's events Submit
