The City of St. Charles and St. Charles County installed drop boxes for residents to submit bill payments and other items. The secure boxes are located on a drive-up island on Second Street in St. Charles and provide an alternative to entering government buildings. They replace payment boxes located in front of the buildings.
The island is located between St. Charles City Hall at 200 North Second Street and the St. Charles County Administration Building at 201 North Second Street and became available for public use on Wednesday, July 29.
The items that can be submitted are bill payments (City of St. Charles) and real estate and personal property tax payments, personal property assessment forms, and original permit bonds (St. Charles County).
For questions, call the City of St. Charles at 636-949-3200 or St. Charles County at 636-949-7900.
