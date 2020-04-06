The St. Charles County Department of Public Health and Frontier Health & Rehabilitation, St. Charles reported that 35 residents of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 and three have died from complications. Additionally seven staff members have tested positive.
A total of 15 residents showing COVID-19 symptoms have tested negative, and the results of 14 additional tests of residents are pending, they reported on Monday, April 6.
The county state’s that the facility has been working closely with Public Health Department to contain the virus since the first positive case was reported there on March 23. A special wing with private rooms is being used exclusively to house any residents who may have been exposed, and those with positive tests are being quarantined on site, the county stated. Employees who test positive are quarantined at home.
“All outside visits and non-essential interactions with the public have been eliminated as have group activities,” stated Craig Workman, spokesman for Frontier Health & Rehabilitation. Our dining rooms are closed to meet the social distancing guidelines.”
Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms such as dry cough and fever, should isolate themselves from others and call a healthcare provider. People who visited the facility but do not have symptoms do not need to self-quarantine unless they notice COVID-19 symptoms.
If you have questions, call the St. Charles County Public Health Information Hotline from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 636-949-1899, or visit sccmo.org/COVID for more information.
