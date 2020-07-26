A “Good Trouble” protest in St. Charles resulted in 17 arrests following an hourlong shut down of I-70 and what appears in an online video to be the kettling of protestors by St. Charles police.
Named in honor of the late John Lewis, the July 24 protest was organized by Expect Us. Protestors carrying signs and wearing masks marched from the restaurant district of St. Charles to westbound I-70 causing the closure of the westbound lane of the highway. Police said they ordered the marchers to disperse causing protestors to march back to the Streets of St. Charles restaurant district.
The video recorded by Expect Us organizer Ohun Ashe shows police in riot gear lining up to corral the protestors into a parking lot at the intersection of Lombard and Beale. As police advanced on the protestors, backing them up into the parking lot, an officer can be heard saying, “Find your car or you’re going to jail.” One protestor replies, “My car isn’t parked in this lot.” At least two people are seen being detained by police in the video.
Kettling is defined as: “A police tactic for controlling large crowds during demonstrations or protests. It involves the formation of large cordons of police officers who then move to contain a crowd within a limited area. Protesters either leave through an exit controlled by the police or are contained, prevented from leaving, and arrested.”
Both the ACLU and ArchCity Defenders have brought lawsuits against the city of St. Louis for allegedly using the kettling arrest tactic to arrest people during the 2017 Jason Stockley verdict protest.
According to a police statement, protestors did not comply with orders to disperse resulting in the arrests of 17 people charged with failing to disperse. They were all later released, according to an activist who was on the scene. The police statement said one protestor was treated at the hospital for a minor hand injury.
