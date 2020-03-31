Both St. Louis County and St. Charles County reported their third deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 31.
St. Louis County said its Department of Public Health was notified of a death of a 50-59 year-old female with chronic medical conditions from COVID-19 late on Monday, March 30. The death in St. Charles County was a 83-year old female resident of the county.
Both counties also reported their largest single-day increases in COVID-19 cases. St. Louis County reported 91 new cases in the last 24 hours for a total of 436 cases. St. Charles County reported 35 new cases for a total of 95 cases in the county.
The City of St. Louis reported 45 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 195 cases in the city. It reported 28 pending test results approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and 245 persons being monitored in the city.
St. Charles County also reported 22 negative tests, 421 people being monitored, and 405 people who have completed monitoring period.
St. Louis County has a COVID-19 data dashboard at:
