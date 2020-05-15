St. Louis Area Foodbank expands mobile market stops starting May 18

In response to COVID-19, St. Louis Area Foodbank is creating more mobile markets throughout its service area beginning Monday, May 18. Their goal is to distribute 10 million meals to area children, families, seniors, and other impacted individuals in the bi-state region by the end of June.
Unlike a typical food pantry, no ID is needed for the mobile market service. In an effort to maintain social distancing and no contact service to keep you, the volunteers, and workers safe we ask that people who arrive by vehicle open their trunk and then stay in their vehicle until the food is placed in the trunk/cab. If you do not have a vehicle, please check with the organization hosting the mobile market to see if they are accepting walk-ups.
Mobile Markets typically last two to three hours or until supplies run out. For more information , visit https://stlfoodbank.org/covid19/
Mobile Markets for the week of May 18, 2020, are:
Monday, May 18, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd., Bridgeton, 63044
Monday, May 18, 2 p.m., Mobile Market, Bailey Foundation, 8333 Fullerton Ave, St. Louis, 63132
Tuesday, May 19, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Carbondale Towers, 1810 West Mills, Carbondale, 62901
Tuesday, May 19, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Trinity Church, 3515 Shackleford, Florissant, 63031
Tuesday, May 19, 12 p.m., Mobile Market, Herculaneum UMC, 672 Main St., Herculaneum, 63048
Wednesday, May 20, 2 p.m., Mobile Market, Mission St. Louis, 3108 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 63107
Wednesday, May 20, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Affinia South Broadway, 3930 South Broadway, St. Louis, 63118
Wednesday, May 20, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Spanish Lakes, 11840 Bellefontaine Rd., St Louis, 63138
Thursday, May 21, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Life Church Food Pantry, 1416 Larkin Williams Dr., Fenton, 63026
Thursday, May 21, 5 p.m., Mobile Market, Victory Church, 1 Victory Drive Pevely, 63070
Thursday, May 21, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, AJR Community Outreach, 3311 Pennsylvania Ave., St. Louis, 63118
Thursday, May 21, 1 p.m., Mobile Market, All Nations Resource Center, 6815 Page Blvd., St. Louis, 63133
Friday, May 22, 9 a.m., Mobile Market, Sharing Our Sources, 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd., Hazelwood, 63042
Friday, May 22, 9 a.m., Mobile Market, Affinia, 1717 Biddle St., St. Louis, 63106
Friday, May 22, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, People's Health, 5701 Delmar Ave., St. Louis, 63112
Friday, May 22, 3 p.m. Mobile Market, First Baptist of St. John, 8665 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Louis, 63114
