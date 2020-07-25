Cardinals season opener 2020
BILL GREENBLATT

The St. Louis Cardinals acknowledged the Black Lives Matter racial justice movement during their season opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates July 24. The letters BLM were stenciled on the pitcher’s mound and all Cardinals players wore Black Lives Matter T-Shirts during batting practice before the game. Veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright said in media reports that the team was acting in solidarity with African American players Jack Flaherty and Dexter Fowler as well as coach and Cardinals Hall of Famer Willie McGee. The Cardinals won the game, 5-4.  

