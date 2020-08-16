The pot-bellied pigs still want to be petted but COVID-19 safety measures have forced the Saint Louis Zoo to close its Emerson Children’s Zoo at the end of October.
“It was a heart-wrenching decision to close the Children’s Zoo, however, safety is our highest priority,” said Saint Louis Zoo president and CEO Jeffrey P. Bonner. “The Children’s Zoo was designed for high-touch and interactive experiences, which is not conducive to a COVID or post-COVID environment.”
Since the onset of coronavirus, Children’s Zoo visitors haven’t been able to enjoy interactive exhibits or activities including animal shows, the goat yard, farm-play area or the playground area.
A new temporary exhibit featuring dinosaurs will open in its place in the spring, according to a statement, and is expected to occupy that space for two years. Called Dinoroarus, the exhibit will include life-size animatronic prehistoric creatures that move realistically – from roaring and spitting to calmly munching on vegetation. Bonner said that it will give visitors the chance to examine topics like dinosaur extinction and evolution.
“For 51 years, the Saint Louis Zoo has offered a special area for its youngest visitors to connect with nature,” Bonner said. “Since 1969, the goal of the Children’s Zoo never changed — to provide dynamic experiences for all children that will inspire a love of animals and learning. The mission of connecting families and children with animals will carry forward in the planning for this new area.”
The alpaca, river otters, reptiles, sheep, burros and goat that are currently part of the Children’s Zoo will be relocated to other areas of the Zoo, according to the statement.
