The event is a part of the National Crime Victim Rights Week
Community members are invited to the Victim Services Virtual Resource Fair on Wednesday, April 21st from 1:30 - 3:30 pm. The event is hosted by The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Victim Services Unit.
Designed to expand knowledge about victims' rights and available services in the community, the event will take place on Zoom. It’s free to attend and those who are interested must register ahead of time via Zoom (link here).
“The state of Missouri grants victims of crimes a series of rights. This event will raise people's awareness of what their rights are and the amazing organizations that serve victims of crime in the St. Louis region,” said Kim Gardner, Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis who will deliver the event’s opening remarks.
The Virtual Resource Fair is part of the annual National Crime Victim Rights Week which runs from April 18 - 24.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about, and visit with, 17 organizations that serve victims of crime in the St. Louis region.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Victim Services Unit is dedicated to assisting crime victims with the aftermath of violent crimes and acts as a liaison between victims and the criminal justice system. Learn more at facebook.com/VictimServicesVirtualResourceFair or contact Victim Services at (314)-622-4373
