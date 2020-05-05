St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced that public health restrictions in St. Louis City and St. Louis County would begin to be reduced starting on Monday, May 18.
According to news releases sent from both offices, a more detailed and industry-specific guidance for people and businesses, which will be provided by the end of the week.
The releases said that that as the restrictions ease, there will be continued emphasis on the importance of limiting the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining social distancing practices – including wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds, and staying home when possible.
