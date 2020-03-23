St. Louis city and county public schools will remain closed through April 22

St. Louis city and county public schools will remain closed through Wednesday, April 22, they announced on Monday, March 23.
They made the decision in the best interest of the health and safety of their students, staff, and communities, guidance from local health and government officials and to remain compliant with Stay At Home orders.
“Our teachers, staff, and leaders are working hard to ensure we can continue to provide support for our students and our communities,” the districts stated.
The districts who issued the statement include:
Affton School District
Bayless School District
Brentwood School District School
District of Clayton
Ferguson Florissant School District
Hancock Place School District
Hazelwood School District
Jennings School District
Kirkwood School District
Ladue School District
Lindbergh Schools
Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District
Mehlville School District
Normandy School District
Parkway School District
Pattonville School District
Ritenour School District
Riverview Gardens School District
Rockwood School District
Special School District (SSD)
St. Louis Public Schools
University City School District
Valley Park School District
Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation
Webster Groves School District
