St. Louis city and county public schools will remain closed through April 22

St. Louis city and county public schools will remain closed through Wednesday, April 22, they announced on Monday, March 23.

They made the decision in the best interest of the health and safety of their students, staff, and communities, guidance from local health and government officials and to remain compliant with Stay At Home orders. 

“Our teachers, staff, and leaders are working hard to ensure we can continue to provide support for our students and our communities,” the districts stated.

The districts who issued the statement include:

Affton School District

Bayless School District

Brentwood School District School

District of Clayton

Ferguson Florissant School District

Hancock Place School District

Hazelwood School District

Jennings School District

Kirkwood School District

Ladue School District

Lindbergh Schools

Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District

Mehlville School District

Normandy School District

Parkway School District

Pattonville School District

Ritenour School District

Riverview Gardens School District

Rockwood School District

Special School District (SSD)

St. Louis Public Schools 

University City School District

Valley Park School District

Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation

Webster Groves School District

