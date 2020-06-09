St. Louis County reported 14 COVID-19 deaths and 44 new cases on Tuesday, June 9.
The City of St. Louis reported 3 COVID-19 deaths and 24 new cases.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Regional Pandemic Task Force reported mostly good news for the region’s four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital).
There were increases in only two indicators: new hospital admissions increased from 14 to 19 and the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions increased from 16 to 17 today. Both are data lagged two days.
The region hospitals saw decreases in the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations (314 to 298), inpatient hospitalizations (279 to 242), patients in ICUs (71 to 62) and patients on ventilators (37 to 34).
