St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis will enact stay at home orders, which will take effect Monday, March 23, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the region.
The new restrictions will require people to stay at home when possible, but will ensure that residents can meet their basic needs and that essential services will still be provided, said County Executive Dr. Sam Page and Mayor Lyda Krewson in a joint press release on Saturday, March 21.
After Monday, residents will still be able to go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, and take a walk in a public park in both jurisdictions. Each leader will make more details available this evening.
The announcement is the result of weeks of collaboration between the two leaders together with County Executive Steve Ehlmann of St. Charles County, County Executive Dennis Gannon of Jefferson County, and Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker of Franklin County. All are considering additional restrictions.
However, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said now is not the time.
“I do not believe we are in a situation where government should be deciding which businesses must close and which
may stay open,” Ehlmann said in a statement.
On Friday, March 20, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a “shelter in place” order for the entire state starting Saturday, March 21 at 5 p.m. through April 7.
Illinois has 585 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had five deaths. Illinois has tested nearly 4,300 people, according to the state’s website. Missouri has tested about 400 people, and has 73 confirmed cases, as of 9 p.m. on March 20. The number jumped from 47 at just 6 p.m. the same day, and 28 cases the day before. Now that Missouri is ramping up testing, Gov. Mike Parson said on Friday, “These numbers are going to rise,” Parson said. “As we continue to test, we will find more people who will test positive.”
St. Louis city has five confirmed or presumptive positive cases. St. Louis County had 10 confirmed cases as of March 19, and five cases were under investigation. Forty-nine tests have returned negative results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.