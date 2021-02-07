Inmates at the St. Louis Justice Center yell to those watching from the street, in St. Louis on Saturday, February 6, 2021. St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards says the event started when a detainee began fighting with a corrections officer around 2:30 A.M. Other prisoners began beating the guard after they were able to free themselves from their cells. About 65 inmates were moved to the Medium Security facility in north St. Louis around 9 A. M. after the event was over. The only injury reported was the guard who was transported to a hospital.