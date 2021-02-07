Jail uprising with banners hung out the window

Inmates at the St. Louis Justice Center yell to those watching from the street, in St. Louis on Saturday, February 6, 2021. St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards says the event started when a detainee began fighting with a corrections officer around 2:30 A.M. Other prisoners began beating the guard after they were able to free themselves from their cells. About 65 inmates were moved to the Medium Security facility in north St. Louis around 9 A. M. after the event was over. The only injury reported was the guard who was transported to a hospital. 

 Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Average daily inmate population, according to the City Justice Center website.

Dropped by just less than half (about 48%) in the last decade.

This is combined population for both jails:

2010 — 1,704 

2011 — 1,884 

2012 — 1,945

2013 — 1,899

2014 — 1,565 

2015 — 1,325

2016 — 1,445 

2017 — 1,406 

2018 — 1,295 

2019 — 1,090 

2020  — 840 

2021 —  885

The City of St. Louis spent over $80 million dollars constructing the City Justice Center, according to the Close the Workhouse Campaign 2018 report. 

In 2002 the City Justice Center opened and was described as a “state of the art” design (Close the Workhouse Campaign 2018 report). 

Bed capacity is 860 (St. Louis gov website).

“Adjusted for inflation, the difference in expenses between the two facilities is stark; today, the City Justice Center would cost around $111 Million to build while the Workhouse could be constructed for only $15 Million.” (Close the Workhouse Campaign 2018 report). 

Workhouse bed capacity: 1,222 (Close the Workhouse Campaign 2018 report). 

Workhouse was built in 1966 and is two-stories high (St. Louis gov website).

CJC is six-stories high (St. Louis gov website).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.