Average daily inmate population, according to the City Justice Center website.
Dropped by just less than half (about 48%) in the last decade.
This is combined population for both jails:
2010 — 1,704
2011 — 1,884
2012 — 1,945
2013 — 1,899
2014 — 1,565
2015 — 1,325
2016 — 1,445
2017 — 1,406
2018 — 1,295
2019 — 1,090
2020 — 840
2021 — 885
The City of St. Louis spent over $80 million dollars constructing the City Justice Center, according to the Close the Workhouse Campaign 2018 report.
In 2002 the City Justice Center opened and was described as a “state of the art” design (Close the Workhouse Campaign 2018 report).
Bed capacity is 860 (St. Louis gov website).
“Adjusted for inflation, the difference in expenses between the two facilities is stark; today, the City Justice Center would cost around $111 Million to build while the Workhouse could be constructed for only $15 Million.” (Close the Workhouse Campaign 2018 report).
Workhouse bed capacity: 1,222 (Close the Workhouse Campaign 2018 report).
Workhouse was built in 1966 and is two-stories high (St. Louis gov website).
CJC is six-stories high (St. Louis gov website).
