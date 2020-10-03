St. Louis - leaders from various faith and community organizations will join together on Saturday, October 3rd at 11:00 am for the Clergy March and Rally.
The March will begin at the corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Skinker. Participants will March from Skinker to Grand Boulevard.
“We will travel down the street named after Dr. King. This is an area, once the ‘main street or center piece’ of the community, is now filled with decay and crime, inspite of some bright spots,” said Reverend Darryl Gray, event organizer.
The effort is designed to call attention to the hundreds of people, mainly African American, who have been murdered or killed as a recent of senseless violence and the Coronavirus pandemic that has disproportionately affected people of colored, due to poor health conditions.
The rally speakers will focus on the violence, the virus, and the vote. This effort is gear to encourage a massive voter registration drive over weekend and voter participation in an attempt to change social and government policy.
“The alarming numbers of deaths in the black community must be addressed by a total community response. Responding by adding more police will not stop the slaughter of black victims. People in our communities need to be assured that there is someone, or some organization that they can approach for long lasting solutions, not law enforcement patchwork,” Gray added.
Groups will provide on site voter registration and education on critical ballot issues. Clergy groups are prepared to speak to specific voter engagement initiatives. Clergy are also expected to encourage the residents to call out murders with their communities.
For additional information contact 770-842-5210
