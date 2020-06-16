The St. Louis Community College has received a three-year grant totaling $1.16 million from the U.S. Department of Labor for a collaboration with Covenant House Missouri to offer no-cost training options that can be completed in 12 months or less. Upon completion of a certificate training program, students will secure a job, enter an apprenticeship program, join the Armed Services or transfer to a four-year program.
The project will serve low-income students between the ages of 16 to 24 who encounter obstacles to education and employment that may include being at-risk youth, a dropout.
The grant is one of 20 totaling nearly $24 million awarded as part of the Job Corps Scholars Program, a national demonstration project aimed at providing at-risk youth with job skills instruction, educational opportunities and individualized employment counseling.
