St. Louis County officials announced last week that they are boosting a food distribution program to ensure residents are receiving the food they need during the coronavirus pandemic.
With funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the county is providing $800,000 to the St. Louis Area Food Bank, $1,435,000 to Operation Food Search and $925,000 to the Urban League.
“Many of our residents have been hit especially hard by this pandemic,” St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page wrote in a statement. “The pandemic created a public health crisis, a humanitarian crisis and an economic crisis. We are doing all we can to respond to the challenges and get our resources to those who need them the most.
This newly announced aid brings the county’s total issuance of CARES funding for food distribution during the pandemic to $9.7 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.