St. Louis County reported 14 COVID-19 deaths and 101 new cases on Thursday, April 22. The county has now reported 102 deaths and 2,518 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
Though the county has stopped transparently reporting raw numbers for death by race, it reports that the death rate for COVID-19 for blacks was more than three times that of whites.
The county reports that 40.2% of positive tests in the county were of black people and 36.8% were of people who identified as two or more races. Blacks form only 24.9% of the county’s population.
With 102 deaths in 2,518 cases, 4.0%
of those in the county who were reported positive have died.
