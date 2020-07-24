St. Louis County crested 10,000 COVID-19 cases and a whopping 375 new cases and 1 related death on Friday, July 24. The county has now reported 627 deaths and 10,319 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
Of the 627 deaths, 236 (37.6%) were black people. Of the 10,319 cases, 2,728 (26.4%) were black people. Blacks form 24.9% of the county’s population.
With 627 deaths in 10,319 cases, 6.1% of those in the county who were reported as testing positive have died.
St. Louis County reports a total of 144,981 tests administered. With 10,319 cases in 144,981 tests, 7.1% of those tested in the county have tested positive.
St. Louis County and city are under public health orders for people to wear protective masks when in public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing masks to limit dispersion of droplets that carry the virus of an infected person. The CDC also recommends staying 6 feet apart of other people and limiting the size of groups.
When outdoors, droplets and aerosols that can carry the virus disperse into the atmosphere. So public health experts also caution against congregating indoors and advise being especially careful to wear masks when indoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.