St. Louis County reported 1 COVID-19 death and 75 new cases on Tuesday, June 2. The county has now reported 444 deaths and 5,066 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
Of the 444 deaths, 165 (37.2%) were black people. Of the 5,066 cases, 2,097 (41.4%) were black people. Blacks form only 24.9% of the county’s population.
With 444 deaths in 5,066 cases, 8.8% of those in the county who were reported as testing positive have died.
