St. Louis County crested 600 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, July 12, when it also recorded 88 new COVID-19 cases. The county has now reported 7897 cases and 603 deaths from the disease.
Of those, 2728 cases and 228 deaths were of Black people. That means 34.5% of the cases and 37.8% of the deaths in the county from the pandemic were of Black people. Blacks form only 24.9% of the county’s population.
As of July 12, the City of St. Louis had reported 2849 COVID-19 cases and 158 related deaths.
Of those, 1782 cases and 106 deaths were of Black people. That means 62.5% of the cases and 67.1% of the deaths in the city from the pandemic were of Black people. Only 45.9% of the city’s population is Black.
