A long-dormant crime commission, reconvened last month by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will meet for the second time Thursday morning (Thurs., Oct. 17, 10 a.m.)
The Crime Commission, formally called the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, will discuss proposed bylaws as well as the mission of and vision for the council. There will be a presentation on criminal justice reform and St. Louis County’s work with the MacArthur Foundation.
County Executive Page reconvened the council after a series of high-profile crimes over the summer. The council had not met in at least 40 years.
“We have good working relationships across the County, but we need to all be at the table on a regular basis to be as effective as possible in our shared mission, which is to make the region safe,” County Executive Page said.
A County ordinance enacted in 1976 states that the nine-member council shall consist of the County Executive, the Chairman of the County Council, the County Prosecuting Attorney, the head of Justice Services, the Police Chief, the Presiding Judge, an elected municipal official and two County residents.
The list of the members on the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council include:
• County Executive Sam Page
• Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell
• Police Chief Jon Belmar
• Presiding Judge Gloria Clark Reno
• County Council Presiding Officer Ernie Trakas
• Acting Justice Services Director Lt. Col. Troy Doyle
• Jennings Mayor Yolanda Austin
• Resident Erin Kelley, Executive Director, Step Up St. Louis, of South St. Louis County
• Resident Greg Twardowski, retired, formerly with Whelan Security, of Frontenac
The public meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 in the 1st Floor County Council Chambers of the St. Lois County Government Administration Building, 41 S. Central Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.