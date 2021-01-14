To support our neighbors hardest hit by the coronavirus, St. Louis County Democrats are organizing a day, and in some cases a week, of service, kicking off on Monday, Jan. 18.
A number of townships throughout St. Louis County will take part in food and coat drives. These actions are in conjunction with President-elect Joe Biden’s national call for service on the holiday. For a full list of events and locations may be found at www.stldems.org.
“COVID-19 has taken a toll on folks all across St. Louis County and food pantries are being visited by folks that have never visited them before,” said Annie Marshall, Jefferson Township committeewoman. “One in four people are hungry and children are suffering the most.”
One of the partners for this call to action is St. Louis-based Operation Food Search. “We are grateful to the St. Louis County Democrats for their efforts in helping us meet the immediate need for nutritious, shelf-stable food during this time of increased food insecurity,” said Kristen Wild, executive director of Operation Food Search.
“Food drives bring in quality meal-maker items that are in high demand now for so many individuals and families in the St. Louis region. We appreciate this support now more than ever,” Wild said.
If you live in St. Louis County and you want to find out more about any actions being planned in your Township, visit www.stldems.org.
The St Louis County Democratic Central Committee is the governing body of the St Louis County Democratic Party. The Central Committee is composed of one man and one woman elected by voters from each of the 28 townships 011421in St Louis County. Visit the website at www.stldems.org or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/stldems to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.