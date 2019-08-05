St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and Councilwoman Lisa Clancy will host a Town Hall and Open Forum for District 5 constituents on Thursday, Aug. 8 in Richmond Heights. The public is invited to join in discussions regarding new technology for St. Louis County, a reflection on recently passed legislation pertaining to District 5, restoring trust in St. Louis County government, affordable housing opportunities, racial equity and any other topics brought forth.
“I look forward to learning about the issues that are on the minds of District 5 constituents, and I thank Councilwoman Clancy for giving those residents an avenue to share their thoughts and questions,” County Executive Page said.
Councilwoman Clancy and County Executive Page will speak and then open the floor to questions from constituents. "I'm eager for my constituents to meet County Executive Dr. Page and for all of us to discuss how we can work together to move St. Louis County and our whole region forward," Councilwoman Clancy said.
District 5 Town Hall and Open Forum will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 8th at The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave, St. Louis, MO 63117
