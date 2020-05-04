St. Louis County Library will provide free books to families attending drive-thru meal service starting Monday, May 11 at 10:00 a.m. Each family will receive a bag containing three new books–one for pre-K readers, one for elementary aged readers, and one for teen readers. The books are intended for families to keep, they do not need to be returned to the library. Supplies are limited.
“We are thrilled to provide new books to families during this challenging time," said St. Louis County Library Director Kristen Sorth. "We are thankful to our partners for working with us to find creative ways to encourage kids to keep reading. Also, the books are just in time for Summer Reading Club.”
The books were donated by a number of local agencies, including the St. Louis County Library Foundation, The Opportunity Trust, Gateway Regional YMCA, Literacy Initiative, Missouri Humanities and Ready Readers.
The books will be distributed during SLCL’s drive-thru meals program at the following branches from 10:00-12:00 p.m., each Monday and Wednesday, while supplies last:
Bridgeton Trails Branch, 3455 McKelvey Rd. Bridgeton, MO 63044-2500
Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Rd., S. Florissant, MO 63031-6796
Indian Trails Branch, 8400 Delport Dr. St. Louis, MO 63114-5904
Jamestown Bluffs Branch, 4153 N. Highway 67 Florissant, MO 63034-2825
Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63136-5322
Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis, MO 63121-4905
Prairie Commons Branch, 915 Utz Ln. Hazelwood, MO 63042-2739
Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Rd. St. Ann, MO 63074-1812
Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Rd. St. Louis, MO 63123-6744
