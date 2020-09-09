St. Louis County Library launched a new online tutoring program starting August 24. Tutor.com connects students in grades K-12 with live tutors in a safe and secure online classroom. The service is available 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Students can access academic tutoring, homework help and test prep assistance. Students may also upload a writing or math homework assignment 24/7 to receive tutor feedback.
Resources are also available for early college students, adult learners and job seekers. Tutor.com offers Princeton Review test preparation for the ACT, SAT, AP, and graduate school exams.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced on July 23 that he would designate $4 million in federal CARES Act funding to the St. Louis County Library to establish a Digital Equity Initiative to help young people continue their education virtually. The funds are being used to provide Chromebooks, wi-fi hotspots, and virtual tutoring services via tutor.com to students and school districts in St. Louis County.
Anyone with a valid St. Louis County Library card can use tutor.com. Individuals can apply for a card online while library branches are closed by visiting www.slcl.org/content/library-cards. More details about tutor.com is available at www.slcl.org/tutor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.