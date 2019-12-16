To serve the needs of those in the County experiencing homelessness, St. Louis County and The Salvation Army – Family Haven are collaborating to operate the County’s 24-hour Warming Shelter now through March 13, 2020.
As of December 1, 2019, the Warming Shelter is open and operational 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with no outside temperature restrictions. Up to 48 individuals can be accommodated inside. The shelter will also be providing hot meals, laundry facilities and case management services to offer additional aid to those seeking assistance.
“The Salvation Army Midland Division knows the immediate need for families and individuals to get out of the dangerously cold temperatures,” said Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, The Salvation Army Midland Divisional Commander. “We appreciate St. Louis County partnering with The Salvation Army to assist our community.”
“Warmth and a roof over our heads are basic needs. Yet, inadequate housing can happen to anyone. It is our responsibility to connect those in need with services and shelter,” said County Executive Sam Page. “I am pleased that we are able to make this joint effort to fulfill a few fundamental needs with dignity and respect.”
“Our goal is to prevent loss of life and facilitate connection to permanent housing for individuals and families experiencing homelessness during extreme weather conditions.” said the County’s Office of Family and Community Services Director Dr. Yusef Scoggin.
The Warming Shelter is located at The Salvation Army-Family Haven, 10740 Page Ave., St. Louis MO, 63132.
If you or someone you love are experiencing homelessness, please contact the United Way Housing Helpline at (314) 802-5444 to access the Warming Shelter or contact The Salvation Army-Family Haven at 314-423-7770 for additional information.
