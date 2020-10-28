'An instructor demonstrated behavior in the classroom that was not consistent with the standards we demand or professional policing' according to police chief memo
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton has fired a contract instructor for the St. Louis County and Municipal Police Academy for allegedly uttering racial slurs during a class, 5 On Your Side has learned.
St. Louis Police County Police Association business manager Matt Crecelius said officers first alerted supervisors to the instructor's inappropriate comments on Oct. 20.
"Officers brought it to the attention of academy supervisors, and they did what they’re supposed to do and brought it to the attention of commanders," Crecelius said. "Officers also brought it to my attention and I wrote a letter to the chief.
"It then took some time to make the decision and they made the appropriate decision."
In a memo Wednesday, Barton wrote:
"I recently learned that an instructor demonstrated behavior in the classroom that was not consistent with the standards we demand or professional policing. The contracted instructor was suspended until a thorough investigation into the matter could be completed. It has now been brought to conclusion and the existing contracts with the instructor and her company have been terminated," Barton wrote.
She also lauded the officers who reported the misconduct.
"To those that brought this behavior to the department's attention, I extend to you my sincerest appreciation," she wrote. "Discrimination, whether by word or deed, shall not be tolerated by any of us. We must hold ourselves accountable."
Several classes have been canceled this week at the academy that the instructor was scheduled to teach, including managing and coaching toxic employees as well as field trainer and supervisor report editing.
The instructor is not named in Barton's memo, but sources say the instructor has been teaching police courses at police academies throughout the St. Louis region, including the Jefferson College Law Enforcement Academy and the Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission.
Republished with permission of KSDK:
https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/local/st-louis-county-police-instructor-fired-amid-allegations-of-using-racial-slurs-during-class/63-db0aa2fd-81c8-4899-947a-d804df4b16b9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.