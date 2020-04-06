St. Louis County reported 14 COVID-19 deaths on its dashboard on Monday, April 6, up from 13 on Sunday, and 123 new cases since it last updated the dashboard on Saturday.
The new death was a man in his 80s. The two deaths the county reported on Saturday were a man and a woman both in their 90s. All had underlying medical conditions.
The county is now reporting 985 positive tests since the onset of the pandemic.
