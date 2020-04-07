St. Louis County reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths on its dashboard on Tuesday, April 7, bringing the total death toll from the pandemic in the county to 24.
It also reported 188 new positive tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the county since the onset of the pandemic to 1173.
By far, these were the most COVID-19 deaths and new cases reported in one day in the county or in any other jurisdiction in the region.
Dr. Alex Garza, who leads the region’s new pandemic task force, said a surge is coming in the next two weeks. It appears the surge has begun.
