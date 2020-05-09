St. Louis County reported 11 COVID-19 deaths and 72 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, May 9. The county has now reported 255 deaths and 3864 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The county has stopped transparently reporting raw numbers for deaths or cases by race. However, it reports that the death rate for COVID-19 for blacks was twice that of whites and that blacks are more than three times more likely to test positive. The American has asked the county to go back to reporting the raw numbers.
With 255 deaths in 3864 cases, 6.6% of those in the county who were reported as testing positive have died.
St. Louis County is not reporting the total number of tests administered, so it is not possible to report the percentage of those tested who tested positive.
St. Louis County announced plans to gradually lift its stay-at-home public health order on May 18, though deaths and cases continue to rise and hospitalizations have not started to decrease, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
