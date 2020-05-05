St. Louis County reported 12 COVID-19 deaths and 48 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, May 5. The county has now reported 189 deaths and 3569 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The county has stopped transparently reporting raw numbers for deaths or cases by race. However, it reports that the death rate for COVID-19 for blacks was nearly three times that of whites and that blacks are more than three times more likely to test positive. The American has asked the county to go back to reporting the raw numbers.
With 189 deaths in 3569 cases, 5.3% of those in the county who were reported as testing positive have died.
St. Louis County is not reporting the total number of tests administered, so it is not possible to report the percentage of those tested who tested positive.
A communications representative for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said its incident commander Dr. Alex Garza always cautions against looking at day-to-day numbers versus longer term trends.
The task force’s modeling said the peak for hospitalizations and ICU patients for the region would take place on Saturday, April 25, and Garza said hospitalizations had started to plateau, but not decline, as of April 28.
St. Louis County remains under a stay-at-home public health order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.