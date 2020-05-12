St. Louis County reported 14 COVID-19 deaths and 35 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, May 12. The county has now reported 277 deaths and 3986 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
Of the 277 deaths, 110 (39.7%) were black people. Of the 3986 cases, 1666 (41.8%) were black people. Blacks form only 24.9% of the county’s population.
With 277 deaths in 3986 cases, 6.9% of those in the county who were reported as testing positive have died.
St. Louis County is not reporting the total number of tests administered, so it is not possible to report the percentage of those tested who tested positive.
